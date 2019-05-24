Saddle Mountain State Natural Area will be closed next week so crews can remove a dilapidated garage, clear debris and take care of maintenance at the park.
The park will be closed all day Tuesday through Friday, but is expected to be open again on June 1. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department hired Warrenton-based Custom Excavating to complete the work at a cost of $9,000.
Saddle Mountain, located off U.S. Highway 26, is a popular destination for hikers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.