Several properties, including apartment complexes and cornerstone commercial buildings in Astoria and Seaside, have been purchased by two Salem investors with plans for revitalization.

Paul Kerley and Gabe Johansen, through their company, One Ten Holdings, own more than 20 residential and commercial properties on the North Coast.

Cook Solar Project 1

Solar panels provide power at the Cook Building in Astoria.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.