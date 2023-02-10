Salmon caught in Youngs Bay in the spring are among the first fresh salmon of the year to land in front of Pacific Northwest consumers — and fetch a high price per pound for local fishermen.

But commercial gillnetters worry that a damaged gangway at one of the few remaining docks close to the fishing grounds could make for a chaotic — and less lucrative — season.

Youngs Bay
A gangway at Youngs Bay was damaged by high water during storms in December.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

