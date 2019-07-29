When Ruby Haughton-Pitts, AARP’s state director, asked a room of more than 30 seniors in Astoria if they had received scam phone calls, every single person raised their hand.
Almost all of the hands stayed up as she asked about emails and door-to-door scammers, as well. One senior claimed he had received more than six scam calls last week.
Haughton-Pitts was not surprised. Scammers have a history of targeting older adults, and because the North Coast is a popular place for senior citizens, scammers actively prey on the region.
“They’ve gotten a lot smarter,” she said of scammers, “and a lot faster.”
According to District Attorney Ron Brown, scamming is a $17.5 billion dollar industry that impacts 17.7 million victims annually.
Last week, AARP embarked on a Scam Jam tour.
The interest group hosted four presentations along the Oregon Coast — including a stop at the Astoria Senior Center on Friday afternoon — to meet with senior citizens and share information about scams.
Carmel Snyder, the director of advocacy and outreach for the AARP in Oregon, leads fraud prevention work throughout the state.
“The more we know,” she said, “the more power we have to stop those scams.”
Snyder’s main advice for residents who have been scammed: Do not be embarrassed.
Though technological advances have helped scam warnings spread quickly, those advances have also enabled scammers to be more efficient.
“These people are good at what they do,” Snyder said. “They are professionals.”
According to Brown, the majority of local scam victims do not report the crimes to authorities. Brown believes that is because a large portion of local scams come from within the victim’s family.
Brown recognized the difficulty of people seeking legal prosecution of family members, but he urged seniors to contact authorities when they have been scammed, no matter the circumstance.
“Turn people in,” he said.
One current scam older adults should be aware of is what Snyder calls the “DNA Scam.”
People throughout the state have received phone calls from scammers posing as genetic specialists. The caller claims they can help detect a history and likelihood of cancer within the family and requests people send in a cheek swab for testing. If the medical scam is successful, the fraud has collected both DNA and medical insurance information.
According to Brown, no reports of that scam have been made within the region, but he said “it’s probably just a matter of time.”
Last week, Jim Virgillo, 78, of Astoria, received a call from a scammer claiming to be from Columbia Memorial Hospital. Virgillo also received a scam call from a man pretending to be his grandson.
“They’re targeting the people who are vulnerable,” said Marion Olmsted, Virgillo’s girlfriend.
