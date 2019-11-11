Several businesses reported a man named "Matt" representing himself as an employee of The Astorian sought to collect money for a classified help wanted ad and a Clatsop County Relocation Guide ad.
No one named Matt works at The Astorian. The newspaper does not send strangers to local customers to collect money for advertising. Customers work with their local advertising representatives.
The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has also received reports of a scammer calling people claiming to sell advertising for visitor relocation materials. The scammer asks for credit card information over the phone.
