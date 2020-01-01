The Astoria School District is looking to fill two vacancies on its budget committee.
Budget committee members help craft and review the school district’s budget. The school board approved a $21.5 million operating budget for the 2020 school year.
Anyone interested in applying for one of the available budget committee positions must have been a resident of the district for at least a year and be a registered voter. Each term lasts three years. Applications are available at the school district’s office at 785 Alameda Ave., or online at www.astoria.k12.or.us
Applications are due to the district office by 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. Applications can also be emailed to mflukinger@astoria.k12.or.us and are also due at the same date and time.
The school district’s board of directors are expected to appoint the chosen applicants at their meeting in February.
