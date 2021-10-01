School districts receive technology funding The Astorian Oct 1, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two school districts in Clatsop County received funding from the Federal Communications Commission for broadband connectivity and technological devices.The Warrenton-Hammond School District will receive $123,005 and the Jewell School District will receive $7,081 as a part of the first round of funding.A second application window that will provide funding for technological equipment and services closes on Oct. 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria dispatch temporarily moving to SeasideDeaths: Sept. 25, 2021Diggers could see an abundance of razor clamsState issues health advisory for Cannon BeachCounty reports 27th virus deathState discloses virus cases at schoolsObituary: Donna Jean OsborneVaccine mandate could trigger staff losses at several fire departmentsEveryday People: In Knappa, schools turn to therapist to help manage stressWarrenton crimes show a gap in system for treating agitated suspects Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports