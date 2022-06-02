High school and college graduations took on many different forms over the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of school districts aimed for in-person graduation while enforcing mask requirements and social distancing. Others tried drive-in events. Some were held entirely online.
This year, graduations are expected to look like something closer to traditional.
The feeling is also different, Craig Hoppes, the Astoria School District’s superintendent, said.
“It’s a time, not only for graduation, but an end-of-the-year celebration, and it means more this year because we were able to stay in school all year,” he said. “You can really tell a difference with kids graduating, as well as kids’ emotions and attitudes just being in school all year.
“ … Kids love coming to school and they’ll say that now.”
The school district’s graduation will take place at at 4 p.m. on Saturday at CMH Field. Livestreaming will also be available on the school district’s website.
Graduates will be provided four tickets for on-field seating. Additional seating will be available in the grandstands.
Warrenton-Hammond School District’s graduation will be at at 6 p.m. on June 10 at Warrenton High School.
Tom Rogozinski, the Warrenton superintendent, said while they were able to hold a successful in-person graduation last year, this year’s commencement holds special significance.
“All the uncertainty, even when we were bringing some of this back last year and maybe through this year, there was still this, ‘OK, alright, sure, we’re planning it,’ but at the end there could still be anything – you could get that rug pulled out from under you,” he said. “So I think (graduation) is an indicator that there’s a certain peace of mind that if we’re committing to it, we’re able to follow through and do it the way we used to do it.
“Circumstances are allowing that now.”
The Knappa School District will hold its graduation at 7 p.m. on June 11 in the Knappa High School. An awards program for seniors will be held on Tuesday.
The Seaside School District will host graduation at 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. Earlier that day, graduates will make their traditional walk around Pacific Ridge Elementary so younger students can show their support.
Ceremonies for sports, seniors and scholarships happen in the days before graduation.
Jewell School District’s graduation will take place at the school, in a covered area outdoors, at 2 p.m. on June 18. The ceremony will be followed by refreshments and a senior slideshow.
Commencement festivities for graduates from Clatsop Community College will happen in Patriot Hall at 4 p.m. on June 17. Sheila Roley, a former superintendent in Seaside, will speak at graduation.
There are no capacity limits due to the coronavirus, however a livestreaming option will be available through the college’s YouTube channel.
“Commencement is the culmination of all the hard work and dedication our students have put in throughout their college career, especially acknowledging their perseverance in these past years through COVID,” Chris Breitmeyer, the college’s president, said in a statement. “It’s a time dedicated to really applaud their accomplishments. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our graduates.”