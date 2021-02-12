Schools on the North Coast have announced closures and delays because of snow and icy conditions Friday morning.
The Warrenton-Hammond School District canceled classes, instructing all students to instead do classes and coursework from home.
The Knappa School District also opted to close down classrooms in anticipation of wintry weather. Students were still expected to participate in the school day via distance learning and the district sent home Friday’s lunches with students on Thursday.
Athletic practices were also canceled and will resume Tuesday.
Schools in the Astoria School District are on a two-hour delay, with all students to have remote learning. In-person instruction had only just begun for elementary students Thursday.
In Astoria, snow began to fall and stick around 8 a.m.
Seaside School District students have been operating under a remote learning model this winter. The weather Friday does not change anything for them. The district plans to phase students back into classrooms next week beginning with the youngest grade levels.
Students in the Jewell School District are still attending classes remotely. After a student tested positive for the coronavirus, the school district temporarily shifted all students to distance learning. All grade levels will return to classrooms four days a week beginning Tuesday.
Lil Sprouts Academy, a city-run day care in Astoria, announced it would be closed for the day because of the weather and staff capacity. The center is the largest in the city.