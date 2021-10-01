School superintendents in Clatsop County are sounding the alarm about a lack of school bus drivers.
The labor shortage comes as coronavirus protocols limit the number of students that can be on a bus at once, increasing the pressure to find more drivers. Between the five school districts, they need nine bus drivers, Knappa Superintendent Bill Fritz said.
Fritz and Astoria Superintendent Craig Hoppes said they have been able to make ends meet to start the school year, but the lack of backup drivers is concerning.
Although Knappa has yet to make cuts to routes or see long delays, Fritz said, “it’s only a matter of time unless we can get some drivers.”
In September, a joint request was made on behalf of superintendents in Astoria, Knappa, Warrenton and Seaside to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management asking for school bus drivers, which could result in the Oregon National Guard stepping in to help.
“Unless they are able to get permanent-type drivers … it’s just going to be a Band-Aid until we can get more drivers,” Hoppes said.
The Warrenton-Hammond School District does not have a major shortage, Superintendent Tom Rogozinski said, but is running a little thin due to increased routes from the addition of Warrenton Middle School.
Jewell Superintendent Steve Phillips said that as a rural school district, it is always tough to find school bus drivers, but the district does not have an immediate need and did not join the countywide request.
School districts expect to lose some workers because of Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate on teachers and other school staff. But the school bus driver shortage is largely rooted in another challenge — commercial driver’s licenses.
School bus drivers need more training than most truck drivers, but with a commercial driver’s license, they can likely make more money elsewhere, Fritz said.
“The level of training is complicated and the price point is difficult for us to match,” he said. “I would say our cargo is more precious.”
While issues surrounding commercial driver’s licenses seem to be the driving factor in the shortage, Fritz sees other things at play.
“I think there are some people who are averse to working in close quarters with people right now due to COVID … While bus driving is very rewarding work, because you get to make a difference in your community, it is also very challenging work,” he said. “You’re trying to safely get students to and from school in a large piece of mechanical equipment and you’re trying to manage the kids at the same time.
“Some people have the gift for doing that, and they do it very well, and they really make a difference in kids’ lives. But it can be very stressful.”
In an effort to recruit more drivers, Knappa added a $500 signing bonus. Astoria provided bus drivers and classified staff with a 10% wage increase this school year, Hoppes said.
As the school districts wait to hear back from the state, superintendents have looked at alternatives.
“One of the things that has been very helpful — very helpful — is we advertised throughout the last month that if parents can take their kids to school and pick them up, to please do so,” Hoppes said. “A lot of parents have called in and said, ‘Hey, I can take care of it. I know you guys are strapped by drivers and not a lot of seats.’
“But that’s mainly it. There are not a lot of other options.”