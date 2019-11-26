A severely ill sea otter washed up Monday on an Ocean Park beach.
Officials say it is rare for sea otters to come to land unless they experience illness or rough waves.
The sea otter will be euthanized and tested to determine the cause of illness.
Three dead sea otters washed up on beaches along the Washington Peninsula in 2015 which may be a result of warming ocean temperatures.
Officials advise not to approach a sea otter if it is spotted on land, but gather detail and call 1-87-SEAOTTER (877-326-8837) to report the sighting.
