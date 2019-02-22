The owners of Northwest Wild Products are turning the former Charlie’s Chowder House and Tiki Bar on 14th Street and Marine Drive into a new seafood restaurant, bar and market called Hurricane Ron’s.
Ron Neva, who runs Northwest Wild Products with Amanda Cordero in the Chinook Building at the West Mooring Basin, said the downtown restaurant will have more of a marine decor and less of the tropical feel cultivated by chowder house and tiki bar owner Charles Holboke.
Neva will primarily run Hurricane Ron’s, while Cordero will be in charge of Northwest Wild Products. Although relatively hidden from street traffic, the hole-in-the-wall fish house and market overlooking the marina has built a strong customer following since 2010, along with wholesale seafood orders to other local businesses.
Hurricane Ron’s will be more of a full-service seafood restaurant and bar, with display cases of fresh and frozen seafood. Neva is building an enclosure around the covered corner on 14th Street and Marine Drive, which will host a crab-boiling area and filleting room, with counter seating around the outside.
“I think it will rock in the summer,” Neva said. “This is the best corner in Astoria.”
Holboke, who also runs Godfather’s Books on Commercial Street and Charlie’s Chop House on Marine Drive, has had the chowder house and tiki bar for the past decade. He recently announced the businesses were closing and converting to Hurricane Ron’s. He had issues finding help at the restaurant and tiki bar, and reached out about leasing out the spaces, Cordero said.
Holboke’s offer provided a backup plan for Neva and Cordero, who have been on tenuous footing with the Port of Astoria, owner of the Chinook Building.
“We couldn’t get our lease renewed with the Port of Astoria,” Cordero said. “They would only give us a month-to-month lease. It’s kind of hard to run a business on a month-to-month lease, so we figured we had to diversify.”
The two parties have been at loggerheads regarding plumbing, bathrooms, trash and other operational issues. The two sides reached a detente after developer Chester Trabucco — amid a bid with partner William Orr to take over the adjacent Astoria Riverwalk Inn — agreed to manage the Chinook Building. But after their bid failed, Trabucco bowed out.
In the latest salvo, the Port locked the bathrooms in the Chinook Building because of mechanical issues and has been forcing customers into a port-a-potty, Neva said.
“I think it’s just another way of them jabbing at me,” he said.
