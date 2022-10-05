WARRENTON — An issue with the new caulk in the nearly finished Clatsop County Jail has pushed back the project’s completion date.
Last year, the county estimated the jail would be finished by September or October. The revised date is sometime before the new year, according to Sheriff Matt Phillips, a project supervisor.
The design called for weaker caulk outside the jail cells, and stronger caulk inside them. The sealant is meant to prevent grout from escaping the welded-together steel panels that make up the walls and give the interior a finished look.
A subcontractor put the weaker caulk in the cells — not an ideal move, as inmates could pick at it when no one’s looking, Phillips said. That has been replaced with stronger caulk per the original design.
The weaker caulk outside the cells turned out to have a problem, as well: The paint will not stick to it. A deputy wanted to see if he could remove a strip of the caulk with a spork. He succeeded.
The stronger caulk is now going in throughout the building, extending the project by several weeks.
“That cost us a couple months right there,” Phillips said while giving a recent tour of the facility.
The subcontractor and prime contractor will eat the re-caulking costs, he said.
At one point, the jail was slated to be completed in summer 2021. The project has since encountered multiple hurdles, including labor shortages, increased material costs and supply chain snafus.
Phillips said he is disappointed that the project has taken so long, but that the final product will add value to the community.
“We want to see it done right,” he said. “And so we are taking a little extra time.”
With more beds available, the jail will be in a position to have fewer forced releases. At the current jail, some people in custody who typically would not qualify for the county’s pretrial release program get released anyway to free up room for other offenders.
The project is financed by a $20 million bond passed by voters in 2018, a bond premium and county funds, plus $2 million that former state Sen. Betsy Johnson — now running for governor — got from the state. The project is still operating on budget, Phillips said.
The new jail — a 148-bed remodel of the former North Coast Youth Correctional Facility on S.E. 19th Street — will replace the 60-bed jail on Duane Street in Astoria that opened in 1980. The youth prison closed in 2017 amid state budget cuts.
The project has amenities that the current jail does not, including more space, skylights and food prepared on-site in an existing kitchen.
At an intake area, people in custody can stay for up to three days before being released or sorted into the general population. Jail staff can assess their mental and physical health and determine whether drugs are in their system or on their person.
The new jail has a medical suite with two exam rooms and a room for mental health counseling. The current jail’s medical area — a former closet — could fit into one of those exam rooms.
Visitors will be able to talk with inmates in private booths, rather than from a single room with a row of stools.
A second-floor control room will help monitor the entire population with security cameras and windows overlooking the action below. The common panopticon design compels the inmates to police their own behavior.
“The idea is, we hope that everyone thinks we’re always watching them, even though that’s impossible,” Phillips said.
Once construction is finished, the jail staff will spend about a month training on the new facility’s various systems — the doors, alarms, lighting and generator.
“And then we can move out here,” Phillips said.
If there’s money left over, the county may add features that had been removed to keep the project under budget. Their wish list includes fencing around the staff parking lot, a fresh coat of paint on dilapidated sections of the exterior and perhaps more landscaping.
“I think it’ll be a safer and more enjoyable space, whether you’re an AIC (adult in custody), you’re a staff member, you’re a contractor, you’re a volunteer,” Phillips said.