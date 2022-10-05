County jail
Construction workers are close to completing the new Clatsop County Jail in Warrenton.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

WARRENTON — An issue with the new caulk in the nearly finished Clatsop County Jail has pushed back the project’s completion date.

Last year, the county estimated the jail would be finished by September or October. The revised date is sometime before the new year, according to Sheriff Matt Phillips, a project supervisor.

The timeline for completing the new county jail has been pushed back.
Sheriff Matt Phillips is one of the supervisors of the county jail project.

