Video footage shows a missing Svensen woman on a pier at North Tongue Point on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators reviewed footage from several cameras and found that Maya Sanders, 29, was alone. Footage showed that she entered the pier walking north out of the camera frame.
Sanders is not seen returning to shore on the video. A search and rescue dog also tracked Sanders to the same location where she was last seen on video.
“Based on this information there is a strong probability that she went into the water,”Astoria Deputy Police Chief Eric Halverson said in a statement.
Clatsop County Search and Rescue’s dive team did a dive in the area but was unable to locate her.
The dive team will continue conducting sonar searches on the water.
“We want to be open to all possibilities and ensure we’ve done all we can to locate Maya. Please keep Maya’s family and friends in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time,” Halverson said.
Sanders was reported missing around the Astoria Riverwalk on Tuesday.
Her clothing and other items were spotted at the end of Sixth Street, near Comfort Suites and by the train tracks near Tongue Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.