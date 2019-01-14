A teenager from the Bethany area is still missing after disappearing during a duck hunting trip on the Columbia River on Saturday.
Riley Salisbury, 19, was reported missing to the Coast Guard around noon Saturday, said Petty Officer Levi Reed, after his father attempted to call him on his cellphone and received no response. Salisbury and his father were duck hunting together but in separate boats, communicating regularly via cellphone.
He disappeared near Russian Island, Loralee Salisbury, Riley’s mother, told KPTV Sunday.
After 19 hours, the Coast Guard found Salisbury’s boat near Karlson Island, about a mile away from where he was hunting, still filled with his personal identification, his shotgun and phone, but found no sign of the 19-year-old.
The Coast Guard suspended the search at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. It will remain suspended unless new details emerge, Reed said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We did everything we could over 19 hours of searching,” Reed said. “We just didn’t come out with a good outcome, and again, our thoughts are with the family.”
