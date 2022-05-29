A Seaside band teacher was one of two men killed on Saturday after a crash on U.S. Highway 26 near the Saddle Mountain State Park Road intersection.
Police said Fredrick Scheffler II, a 49-year-old Portland resident, was driving westbound in a black 2020 Tesla Model Y just before noon, veered into the oncoming lane and struck a van driven by Kyle Rieger, 26, who lived in Warrenton.
Scheffler sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rieger, who taught at Seaside High School and Seaside Middle School, was taken to Providence Seaside Hospital after the crash and later flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, according to Seaside High School principal Jeff Roberts.
“Despite heroic efforts from the medical team at OHSU, the injuries sustained by Mr. Rieger were too much to overcome and I am sorry to have to share that he passed away,” Roberts said in a letter to students and families.
Rieger held a bachelor’s degree in music composition and a master’s degree in instrumental conducting from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. He joined the Seaside School District in September.
“Although Kyle was here for a short time, he had already had a great impact on students and colleagues alike and had a bright future ahead of him,” Roberts said.
The crash partially closed the highway for more than three hours.