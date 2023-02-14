SEASIDE — Masudur Khan, a hotelier and investor involved with several projects on the North Coast, is suing his former business partners for $2.5 million.

In court documents, Khan and his Portland-based attorney, Edward Choi, claim his former partners violated operating agreements and failed to provide fair market value for several companies.

Masudur Khan
Masudur Khan welcomed visitors to the ribbon cutting of the SaltLine Hotel in 2020.

