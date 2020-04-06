Seaside Fire Division Chief David Rankin has been selected to receive a medal of honor from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association at a special ceremony later this year.
Rankin has been a full-time firefighter and the division chief of operations for Seaside Fire & Rescue since 2012. He will be honored for an ocean rescue in December.
The heavy surf made it difficult to locate the victim, but Rankin was able to spot the individual near a sandbar. Instead of waiting for the U.S. Coast Guard to arrive, Rankin swam about 300 yards to the victim.
Since the victim was already showing signs of hypothermia, Rankin swam the victim back to shore.
