SEASIDE — Two Seaside High School students were arrested Wednesday after bringing an unloaded gun to campus in an attempt to intimidate another student.
Concerned students witnessed a .22-caliber pistol and reported it to school staff, who contacted Seaside police before noon. Police recovered an unloaded .22-caliber pistol from a student’s backpack.
In a letter posted online, Jeff Roberts, the high school principal , said there was no indication of any ammunition with the pistol, nor any other weapons missing from the student’s home. During the investigation, it was learned that another student knew of the intent to bring a gun to school, Roberts wrote.
“It was explained by the students during questioning that the reason the weapon was brought to school was to intimidate another student in an attempt to settle a verbal dispute that happened on Tuesday,” he wrote.
“Throughout the duration of this incident, all involved parties were under staff or police supervision and there was no perceived imminent threat to students and staff,” Roberts wrote. “The decision was made to not put the school into lockdown because the party in possession of the weapon was in supervised custody from the moment staff was notified.”
Police have declined to name the students.
One student, 14, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct. The other, 15, was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The case is being reviewed by the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office, Seaside Police Lt. Bruce Holt said, and the students were taken to the Cowlitz County Juvenile Services Center.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Oja at 503-738-6311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.