SEASIDE — Two Seaside High School students were arrested Wednesday after bringing a gun to campus.
A concerned student witnessed the gun and reported it to school staff, who contacted Seaside police before noon Wednesday.
Word got “out that they had a firearm, it was found that one of them was in possession,” Seaside Police Lt. Bruce Holt said.
There were no indications that the gun was ever pointed at anyone, Holt said.
Police have declined to name the students.
One student, 14, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct. The other, 15, was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The case is being reviewed by the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office, Holt said, and the students were taken to the Cowlitz County Juvenile Services Center.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Oja at 503-738-6311.
