A Seaside man was arrested Friday at his home on S. Downing Street for crimes related to domestic violence.
Saturnino Romero Martinez, 39, was taken into custody for attempted murder, strangulation, assault in the fourth degree, menacing, harassment and interfering with a police officer.
Police responded at about 1:20 a.m. to a call made by Martinez's spouse. The spouse was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with injuries while officers attempted to locate Martinez, who had fled the scene as officers arrived.
Police later found Martinez back at his home. Officials say two children at the home were released to family friends.
