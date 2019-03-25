SEASIDE — A Seaside man was arrested for allegedly obtaining child pornography.
David Norman Stanley Hall, 50, was arrested for encouraging child sex abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography during a search of his home on Friday.
Police are not indicating at this time whether the victims are local. The explicit content appears to be from multiple online sources.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shauna Wood with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
