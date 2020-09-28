A Seaside man died Sunday after falling from a cliff and into the ocean while hiking at Oswald West State Park.
Officials say Steven Gastelum, 43, was on the Devil's Cauldron trail when he climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge to pose for a photograph.
A tree limb broke, causing him to fall about 100 feet into the ocean.
Emergency crews were called at about 1:48 p.m.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew and Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue located Gastelum and brought him back to shore.
He was taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.