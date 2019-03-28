SEASIDE — A Seaside man was flown to Portland for treatment Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S Highway 101.
Francis Picard, 71, was injured after a vehicle hit him near Avenue I around 8 p.m., according to Seaside police.
The driver was not arrested, but the incident was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.