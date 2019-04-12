A Seaside man who allegedly set a garage on fire while fleeing from a car accident earlier this month is facing a first-degree arson charge.
Moctezuma Garcia, 20, allegedly drove his vehicle into a fence on Eighth Avenue in Seaside before fleeing on foot.
During his escape, he allegedly entered someone's garage and started a fire. The homeowner and Garcia appear to have no relationship, said Scott McCracken, the senior deputy district attorney prosecuting the case.
Garcia was sent to a Portland-area hospital to treat serious injuries that police believe are self-inflicted from the fire.
Garcia has been indicted on first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, failure to perform the duties of a driver and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
