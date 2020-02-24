A Seaside man was killed in a fire that destroyed his home early Monday morning.
Authorities said Stephen Scott Penwarden, 69, was the sole occupant.
Crews were called at 1:04 a.m. to a two-story home fully engulfed in flames on S. Columbia Street. The blaze threatened nearby properties and four occupied homes surrounding the fire were evacuated.
Officials say because of the danger the fire presented, firefighters were unable to enter the home.
