A Seaside man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree for possessing child pornography.
Joshua Allen Pickering, 35, was arrested last year and charged with 18 counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
He came into possession of the visual recordings between January 2016 and January 2018.
Pickering is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
