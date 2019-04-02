A Seaside man is facing more than 20 charges related to child pornography.
David Norman Stanley Hall, 50, was arrested after child pornography was found in his home during a search in March.
The search was prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerted local police that a computer in Clatsop County was uploading and downloading child pornography, District Attorney Ron Brown said.
Seaside police tracked the IP address — a numeric designation that identifies its location on the internet — back to Hall.
Hall would allegedly pose as a teenager online and solicit sexual images from children between the ages of 10 and 14 on social media. The victims appear to be from several different areas of the country.
To keep up the ploy, Hall would send explicit photos he had of either teenage girls or boys, depending on the victim, and then try to get the children to send their own sexually explicit images back, Brown said.
So far, the prosecution believes there are about 10 victims who are involved.
But as the state reviews the evidence, “this could be just the tip of the iceberg,” Brown said.
“Child pornography is disturbing enough,” he said. “But when you’re actually making contact with someone’s kid ... that’s pretty darned disturbing.”
On Monday, Hall pleaded not guilty to 11 felony counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and 15 felony counts of encouraging child sex abuse. He is being held on $1 million bail.
In 2000, Hall was convicted of second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor. The victims were under 14.
