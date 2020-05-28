A Seaside man is seeking more than $1.1 million for negligence after being seriously injured in a crash in December.
Justin Powell was walking across 12th Avenue and N. Holladay Drive in Seaside when he was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by Erik Yetzael Mendez Lopez.
Powell was struck at a high rate of speed, which threw his body over the hood of the vehicle, according to a court filing. He suffered numerous fractures, a laceration, a concussion and other injuries that have required surgeries.
Mendez Lopez, 23, of Seaside, was arrested and later charged with assault in the second degree, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver with property damage, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
The lawsuit also accuses Naked Wines of negligence for allegedly serving Mendez Lopez alcohol prior to the crash while he was visibly intoxicated.
Powell's attorney declined to comment.
Mendez Lopez's attorney and Naked Wines could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.