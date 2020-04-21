A Seaside man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for charges related to child pornography.
David Norman Hall Sr., 52, pleaded no contest to four counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
He was arrested in March 2019 after local authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a computer in Clatsop County was being used to upload and download child pornography.
Beginning in 2015, Hall would pose as a younger man and sometimes a woman on platforms like Instagram and Google Hangouts, District Attorney Ron Brown said. He said Hall would send explicit photos he had of teenage girls or boys and then try to get the children to send their own sexually explicit images back.
Brown said Hall had at least four victims between the ages of 10 and 14 years old living in different parts of the country.
"I do appreciate the fact that Mr. Hall has chosen to plead no contest," the district attorney said. "At least he's not forcing us to put on a trial with this kind of thing where ... it can cause post-traumatic stress to the jurors, judges and everyone else who has to deal with this kind of child pornography and this topic."
Brown recommended a 25-year sentence because of Hall's criminal history involving children.
Hall was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in 2000 after he was convicted of second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor. Brown said he was delivering methamphetamine to children.
Hall's sentencing was conducted via teleconference Tuesday because of restrictions in place at Circuit Court due to the coronavirus.
Brown, Hall's attorney, victims and others participated by phone. Hall participated by video from the Clatsop County Jail. Judge Cindee Matyas presided from the courtroom.
Two women spoke on behalf of their daughters and said they have been impacted by the experience. One mother said her daughter did not know better and believed she was talking to a young boy.
"It takes a lot of guts for these young women to be part of an investigation which reveals the kind of conduct that you were involved in," Matyas said prior to Hall's sentencing.
"And it changes them. It will change them forever. No longer will they be as trusting. A lot of the innocence of childhood is lost," the judge said. "And without the support of friends and family, that truly have their best interest at heart, it takes a lot to recover."
