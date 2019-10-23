A Seaside man pleaded no contest Wednesday to robbery in the first degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Cody Charles Ford, 37, was sentenced to more than three years in prison.
In May, Ford broke into a Seaside home and stole a vehicle from a man who had recently died. The next morning, while under the influence of intoxicants, he drove the vehicle into a rock near the Tides Motel in Seaside.
