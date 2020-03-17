A Seaside man was sentenced Tuesday to more than six years in prison for child sex abuse.
Joshua Blaze Best, 32, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree. His charges and sentence were reduced because of his guilty plea.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Dawn Buzzard, who prosecuted the case, said Best began sexually abusing the victim when she was about 6 years old and that the abuse continued until she was 14 years old.
"What you did, and what you pled to, will have lifelong affects on your (victim). It is one of the most significant violations of a position of trust and relationship that can happen," Judge Dawn McIntosh said prior to sentencing.
Best is serving a 10-year sentence in Wasco County for sodomy in the first degree and sex abuse in the first degree. His new sentence will be served concurrently. Both cases involve the same victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.