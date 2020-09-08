A Seaside man was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison for charges related to domestic violence.
Aaron Joseph French, 38, pleaded guilty to rape in the first degree, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon.
Seaside police were called to an apartment complex in September 2019 to a woman in distress.
French allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and raped her after she brought his 3-year-old son for a visit.
When police arrived, the woman was outside of the apartment, but the boy was still inside. French released the boy to police, but allegedly told police he had a gun and threatened violence and self-harm.
Scott McCracken, a deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case, said police made the determination to leave and return later for French. When they returned, McCracken said the apartment was empty and police learned that a co-worker took French to a hospital after he harmed himself.
McCracken called it an extremely scary incident. “And it could have gone so much worse in many different ways, but fortunately at this point everyone is alive,” he said.
Kirk Wintermute, an attorney representing French, said French was in a very dark place when the incident occurred. He said French has a history of significant trauma and dealt with that trauma largely through drugs and primarily alcohol. He said the incident was set off by a text message he saw.
“He frankly snapped,” Wintermute said. “He lost all control. I will say that everyone we talked to about Mr. French indicate this is not who he is. He is a person who was fun to be around, positive, happy generally, but struggled.
“I think this was a toxic stew that he stepped into of depression and substances and jealousy. And it was a terrible outcome. I think Mr. McCracken’s right — this could have been much worse, frankly, and we’re lucky it wasn’t. But it still is obviously going to leave deep scars I think for everybody involved.”
