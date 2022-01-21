A Seaside man was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for kidnapping in the second degree and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Troy Wayne Skinner, 33, received a 50-month sentence in Circuit Court for a kidnapping that occurred in April 2020. For the same case, he had already served 18 months for unlawful use of a weapon.

Skinner got an additional 24 months for the firearm charge from a December case.

