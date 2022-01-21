Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A Seaside man was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for kidnapping in the second degree and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Troy Wayne Skinner, 33, received a 50-month sentence in Circuit Court for a kidnapping that occurred in April 2020. For the same case, he had already served 18 months for unlawful use of a weapon.
Skinner got an additional 24 months for the firearm charge from a December case.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1