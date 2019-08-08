A Seaside man was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for assaulting a sheriff's deputy.
Nathanial Eugene Richcreek, 40, was arrested last June after causing physical injury to Sgt. Dean Schroeder.
The court decided to increase Richcreek's prison term because of his previous criminal record, which includes similar offenses and assaults.
Edward LeClaire, an attorney representing Richcreek, described him as being "a good guy" with a "good soul" despite his criminal record. Richcreek has had to deal with difficult circumstances and never felt like he was given a "fair shake" or had access to justice, the attorney said.
However, Judge Cindee Matyas sided with the prosecutor, citing Richcreek's criminal history, failure to engage with probation and committing another crime while on probation.
"We felt great that the judge saw that the defendant needed to go to prison for a significant period," District Attorney Ron Brown said in an email.
Richcreek has been arrested in Clatsop County more than 25 times, including for charges of assault, burglary, menacing, possession of methamphetamine and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.