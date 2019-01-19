SEASIDE — The Seaside School Board seeks candidates for a vacancy left by the resignation of local hotelier Patrick Nofield.
Nofield announced his resignation at the school board meeting on Tuesday. He vacates one of two positions representing Cannon Beach.
School board candidates must be registered voters who have lived within the school district for at least one year. They may not be employees of the school district.
Submit a letter of interest to the Seaside School District office at 1801 S. Franklin St. by noon Feb. 1. Nofield’s replacement will serve out his term through June. For more information, call 503-738-5591.
