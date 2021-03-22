SEASIDE — The Seaside School District will leave a long-standing consortium that provides options for special education services to North Coast students across the region's five school districts.
Seaside instead plans to develop its own programs in an effort to better provide services to students close to home beginning in the fall. It is a conversation that has been going on for some time, said Superintendent Susan Penrod. As a five-year commitment to the consortium came up for review, “we really started to evaluate: Are we serving every student?” she said.
For the school districts that remain in the consortium, Seaside’s decision takes away one option for younger students and means a change in what the program costs.
Because of the support and resources these students often require, the consortium classes can be expensive for districts to run. For Astoria, a slot for a single student has cost just over $29,000 a year. Without Seaside in the mix, that cost could jump to $35,000 per student.
The Astoria School District and the Warrenton-Hammond School District, which supply the remaining consortium classrooms to their own students, as well as those from Knappa and Jewell, plan to continue with the consortium for now but will need to evaluate their involvement going forward.
“We’ll agree to this one year at a time until we feel comfortable with it,” Astoria Superintendent Craig Hoppes told the school board at a recent meeting. “But for right now, I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Students enrolled in consortium programs move around between the school districts that offer these classrooms. Under the agreement, Seaside, for instance, provided room to North Coast students in kindergarten-through-second grade. If what is offered with the consortium continues to be the best option for certain students to meet their needs, they may move on to classrooms in other districts as they move up in grade levels.
“We’re really thankful to our other school districts in the county for the collaboration through the consortium over the years,” Penrod said. “It’s been wonderful partnering with them and we are really thankful for the consortium teachers in Warrenton and Astoria for their dedication to our students.”
But Seaside School District administrators and parents worried what moving back and forth between other districts meant for children. These students might be in classrooms in Astoria and Warrenton until they returned to their home district in Seaside for the special education classes the district offered at the high school level.
“That was a big concern to parents, that students weren’t having an ability, through school, to build relationships with their peers in their neighborhood, in their neighborhood school,” Penrod said.
Some families also had students in multiple buildings and across multiple districts. The logistics of getting everyone to the right school in the morning or the pivot that might be necessary if one child became sick at school could be very difficult to manage, said Lynne Griffin, the director of special services for the Seaside School District.
With Seaside’s departure, there will be some challenges, noted Travis Roe, director of special programs for the Astoria School District.
Still, he added, consortium classrooms can look very different from year to year depending on the needs of the students enrolled.
"The reality is our classrooms adjust every year anyway,” he said.
The consortium already has teachers who bring with them a wealth of experience across a variety of special needs challenges and programs. In Warrenton, one teacher especially brings “a lot to the table,” Roe said. Even with a change in the consortium this year, her presence means the districts still in the consortium already have key resources on hand.
Details of both Seaside’s program and what the consortium classrooms will look like without Seaside are still being determined. Seaside plans to begin hiring for its programs this spring.