SEASIDE — A Seaside High School student was suspended Tuesday after threatening a school shooting.
The student sent an email to several classmates warning them not to come to school Wednesday because there would be a school shooting, according to Seaside police. Police contacted the student, who admitted to sending the email.
“The juvenile denied that they had intended to carry out the treat and that the threat was made because they were frustrated over an unknown reason,” the police said in a news release. “The early investigation did not discover any known access to firearms, nor was there any indication that other students were involved as a potential co-conspirator.”
The Seaside School District decided to hold classes Wednesday, with an increased police presence, after determining there was no threat to students or staff. The student was not taken into custody by police, but faces an administrative inquiry and possible expulsion.
Possible criminal charges will be forwarded for review to the Clatsop County Juvenile Department and the district attorney’s office after investigation.
The threat comes after two students at the high school were arrested in February for bringing an unloaded gun to campus in an attempt to intimidate another student.
“Thank you to the courageous students who made us aware in a timely manner,” the school district said in a message Tuesday to students and parents. “Our biggest deterrent to violent acts against our school community is our student body who choose (to) say something when they see something.”
Police ask anyone with information about the threat to contact Detective Guy Knight with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.