SEASIDE — The Shilo Inn in Seaside owes the city more than $45,000 in hotel room taxes.
Seaside wants to collect and has filed suit in Circuit Court. With penalties and interest, the total sought is more than $58,000.
According to the complaint, Shilo Inn “continues to withhold the payment of these taxes, notwithstanding numerous demands” by the city.
The city also seeks reasonable attorney’s fees.
This isn’t the first time Shilo Inn has fallen behind on taxes.
In 2016, Seaside sued the company for delinquent taxes of more than $112,500. Shilo Inn paid out almost $146,000 in back taxes and penalties.
Earlier this year, Warrenton sued Shilo Inn after more than $130,000 in lodging taxes, penalties and accrued interest went unpaid.
Representatives of Shilo Inn did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.