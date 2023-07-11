SEASIDE — The city will move forward with negotiations to purchase the Necanicum Estuary Natural History Park following unanimous approval from the City Council on Monday.

The public park on N. Holladay Drive is owned by TM Development LLC, which acquired the property when they purchased the former Seaside High School in 2021. The high school ran the park for decades.

Park

The city hopes to purchase a park near the Necanicum estuary.

