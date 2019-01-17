SEASIDE — Seaside will pursue annexation of 45 tax lots in the southern part of town, including county land on the east and west sides of U.S. Highway 101.
Driving the decision is the city's longtime goal to eliminate “checkerboard zoning,” where neighboring parcels are served by different governments, Mayor Jay Barber said at a City Council meeting on Monday.
City residents receive fire, police, water and sewage, among other services, while people under county jurisdiction are served by other entities.
The annexation could offer a chance for property owners along the Necanicum River to hook up to city sewer. Right now, many of those properties are on septic systems, with the potential for contamination should those systems fail, City Manager Mark Winstanley said.
Without annexation, development would be limited.
“The development of the property is going to be restricted by the fact that there’s not sewer in that area,” he said.
City councilors asked staff to address potential costs for property owners facing annexation.
It could be a trade-off, Winstanley said. Clatsop County residents served by Seaside Fire & Rescue, for example, now pay an assessment for fire services.
“If they come into the city, they’ll still be covered by the same fire department, but the city taxes will pay for fire services at that point and they no longer will be in the rural fire district,” he said.
Residents now under county jurisdiction would see an increase of about $1.80 per thousand of their home's assessed value, Assistant City Manager Jon Rahl added.
Water rates would also be different. “There are certain costs we can’t predict one way or another,” Rahl said.
Police service for nonemergencies would shift from the county sheriff's office to the Seaside Police Department.
In December, the city asked property owners how they would feel if the city would “go down this path,” Rahl said.
Owners of 35 of the lots responded. Comments received ranged from, “I think this is a great idea for all involved!” to, “I'm not interested in this at all.” Others sought more information.
“Ultimately, from what we’ve heard so far, there’s overwhelming support,” Rahl said. “More than 70 percent have said they’d be in favor of this.”
The City Council unanimously agreed to pursue annexation.
“It’s been a goal since I’ve been on the council,” City Councilor Steve Wright said. “I think it’s the right thing to do, to see the unification of the entire area.”
Three public hearings on the annexation are scheduled for the council’s meetings on Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.
