A Seaside woman was arraigned on Wednesday on 145 charges related to stealing people’s identities.
Desirai Skye Schehl, 27, was charged with multiple felony counts of identity theft and mail theft.
Schehl was also charged with one count of racketeering, as well as three counts of forgery, one count of burglary and one count of theft. The crimes were allegedly carried out from September 2017 to June and involved more than 100 people and businesses, according to court documents.
Schehl was indicted on similar charges stemming from an incident last year. On Wednesday, she pleaded no contest to one felony count of identity theft and one felony count of computer crime.
Judge Paula Brownhill found Schehl guilty on both counts, but postponed sentencing until a resolution is reached on the new charges.
Schehl decided to waive her right to a grand jury investigation. In exchange, the state is offering to recommend no more than 10 years in prison.
“Almost every count is a repeat property offense. My client’s exposure would be her natural life in prison,” said James von Boeckmann, Schehl’s defense attorney.
Schehl is being held on $100,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March.
