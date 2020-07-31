A Seaside woman died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 near Gearhart.
Police say the driver of a Chevrolet coupe was traveling northbound when he saw a pedestrian cross into his path and was unable to avoid her.
Emergency crews arrived at about 9:30 p.m. and Rachel Faith McCune, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway was closed to one lane for about three hours after the crash.
