A Seaside woman was flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland with injuries Wednesday afternoon following a crash on U.S. Highway 101.
Officials say a man was heading southbound on the highway in Seaside when he took his eyes off the roadway to admire the scenery.
When he looked up again, officials say, he saw a vehicle stopped in the southbound lane waiting to turn left, and rear-ended the vehicle, pushing it into the northbound lane.
The man and a passenger were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for medical evaluation. The woman driving the vehicle that was hit was flown to OHSU.