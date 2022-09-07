SEASIDE — When she has spare time, Beth Scammel uses a gardening tool to shift through her belongings.
An upturned recliner, pieces of wall and lottery tickets are among the warped and charred items piled in her backyard. To protect her skin and lungs, she wears a paper hazmat suit and mask.
In August, Scammel was working a night shift at Fred Meyer in Warrenton when she got the call that her house was burning. Before racing out, she checked that her co-workers would be OK covering her duties.
By the time she got home to Avenue B, the fire was contained but emergency responders were still throwing her things out the back door.
Her son, Dustin Scammel, was sitting across the street in the neighbor's front yard. The back of his shirt was singed, he had a minor burn and his arms had broken out in a rash from the heat. The neighbors had lent him flip-flops.
The likely cause of the fire, she believes, was a candle.
Scammel said her son, who has a disability, still gets antsy about the incident.
“Sometimes he looks out the window and — he’s telling me smoke is poison,” she said. “So the ambulance paramedics must have told him they needed to check his lungs because smoke can be poisoned. And so those things stick in his head.”
Smoke still clings to their clothes and belongings, though she was able to salvage some of her work attire with a 24-hour baking soda soak. She said smoke damage has driven her neighbors and their children out of the other side of the duplex, too.
Scammel first began renting the home in 2004. It belonged to her boss at the time, who gave her a discount.
She said the property owners plan to renovate the building, but the damage is thorough enough that she is left looking for somewhere else to live for the first time in nearly 20 years.
“It’s just really hard because I’m 64 years old,” she said. “Starting over again at this age is kind of rough. Because there’s things that you’ve had for years and years, and they’re all gone.”
The staff at Fred Meyer, where Scammel has worked for nine years, has begun collecting items for her and her son, including blankets, a recliner and a crockpot.
Her co-worker John Waggoner started a GoFundMe campaign for her that has raised over a thousand dollars so far. He hopes it will help her pay for rent and essential items.
“She’s a really great lady and a good, hard worker,” he said. “We’re just trying to see what we can do for her.”
So far, Scammel hasn’t been able to find a place to rent. Her wage, combined with her son’s fixed income, limits her budget to around $1,100 a month, which has been challenging within the North Coast’s tight housing market.
“I’ve just been looking — so much — for someplace to live that’s reasonable,” she said.
For the time being, they are staying with her godson, who has a spare suite.
Despite the hardships of the last few weeks, Scammel is still quick to give a hearty laugh when it comes to memories of living in Seaside and growing up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She said the community has been good to them.
With nowhere to sit clear of ash or scraps of insulation, she spoke while leaning against her car loaded with personal items. One of the few things that didn’t burn was a shelf her grandfather built, that held her son’s baby pictures.
Since he was born, she said the longest time they’ve spent apart was a week. Wherever they live next, they’ll stick together.