Gray Whale

The gray whale calf is the second whale to be found beached off Fort Stevens State Park over the last week.

 Seaside Aquarium

A dead whale was found beached on Wednesday near the Peter Iredale shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park, making it the second one in the past week. 

Seaside Aquarium in a Facebook post identified the whale as a baby gray whale about 12 feet long. 

