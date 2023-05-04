In a wooden box at the Seaside Library, drawers of herb, vegetable and flower starts have formed a new seed library, an idea that has also taken root at the Warrenton Community Library.
Both libraries have partnered with Clatsop County Master Gardeners to create the new seed exchange programs, which rely on donated seeds, seed packets and propagated plant cuttings.
“It's typically what people have on hand, so those are melons, squash, a lot of herbs, especially the ones that grow well in this climate like lavender, thyme and rosemary, and then a lot of flowers,” Jessica Sollaccio, president of the Clatsop County Master Gardeners, said of the donated items.
The idea of creating a seed library, Sollaccio said, came about during a brainstorming session with other master gardeners, who took inspiration from hundreds of similar programs around the United States.
By offering seeds at no cost, she explained that programs like these offer an accessible resource for people looking to grow plants at home or in community gardens, including food sources like vegetables, fruits and herbs.
“The goal is to make it accessible to anyone who has any interest at all in getting in the dirt, so that's from families wanting to show their children how plants work … to those that already have a garden and want to try a new variety, or maybe someone that works in low-income housing that wants to set up a community garden,” she said.
The program’s goal is twofold. Sollaccio said it has a role to play in providing a resource for growing food, but also in spreading the joy of gardening. “That is also important, to have places that we cherish, that bring us joy,” she said.
The exchange works on an honor system. Seeds are free to take, but the long-term idea is to borrow. Once plants grow to harvest, their seeds can be brought back to redistribute at the libraries as heirloom varieties. “You take what you need, donate what you need, but as we continue to grow, we hope to refine the process a little bit more,” Sollaccio said.
That process includes narrowing the libraries’ focus to distributing seeds of native plant species, those that have evolved to support other local plants and animals of the region’s ecosystems.
Another project in the works is creating a digital catalog of seed varieties, an effort being led by Warrenton library volunteers. “The goal in the future is to have a digital catalog,” Sollaccio said.
“A lot of it is digitized now. We're fortunate because Warrenton has a great group of teen volunteers that have offered to support this initiative,” she added.
Sollaccio said initial feedback in Warrenton and Seaside has been positive, and that the Clatsop County Master Gardeners hope to expand seed exchange programs to other area libraries. She also looks forward to merging the group’s outreach efforts with the seed program. “We would love to expand our offering to education and a speaker series,” she said.
For now, Sollaccio said it’s been exciting to be able to share knowledge and to advance inclusion efforts in gardening. “Sometimes gardening can be really intimidating, and we don't want it to be,” she said, “we want it to be really fun, enjoyable.”