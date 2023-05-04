In a wooden box at the Seaside Library, drawers of herb, vegetable and flower starts have formed a new seed library, an idea that has also taken root at the Warrenton Community Library.

Seed library

Seed libraries have taken shape in Seaside and Warrenton.

Both libraries have partnered with Clatsop County Master Gardeners to create the new seed exchange programs, which rely on donated seeds, seed packets and propagated plant cuttings.

