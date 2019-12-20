U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold a town hall at 1 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Clatsop Community College’s Performing Arts Center in Astoria.
Wyden, who promised to visit each of Oregon’s 36 counties once a year, has held 956 town halls since being elected to the Senate in 1996.
“I’m eager to begin 2020 in true ‘Oregon Way’ fashion – with eight open-to-all town halls that provide everybody the opportunity to share their ideas, questions and priorities directly with me,” the Oregon Democrat said in a news release. “These town halls are hallmarks of democracy, and I look forward very much to hearing from Oregonians all over our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.