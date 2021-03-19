The May 18 election in Clatsop County features several contested races for local education and recreation boards.
The Clatsop Community College Board features three contested races.
Local businesswoman Trudy Citovic and real estate agent Christina Secord are challenging Robert Duehmig, the board chairman and a member since 2014. Suzanne Iverson, a retired farmer and former college employee, is challenging David Zunkel, appointed to the board in 2019. Patrick Preston, a retired representative for disabled veterans, is challenging Sara Meyer, elected in 2019. Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, who has been on the board since 2000, is running unopposed.
Electrician David Schaelling Jr. and substitute teacher Christa Jasper are vying for a spot on the Knappa School Board being vacated by Craig Weaver. Michelle Finn, a corporate recruiter with Bank of America, is running unopposed for the position vacated by Tammy Goozee. Cullen Bangs, a member of the school board since 2009, is running unopposed.
All five positions for the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board covering South County are contested.
Part-time transportation administrator Al Hernandez is challenging Sue Coddington, a nurse appointed to the board in 2020. Retired salesman John Huismann is challenging Celeste Bodner, the executive director of Seaside-based FosterClub appointed to the board in 2020. Wheel Fun Rentals co-owner Patrick Duhachek is challenging longtime board member Michael Hinton. Erika Marshall-Hamer, the interim director of global human resources for Mercy Corps appointed to the board in 2020, is being challenged by sales associate Jackie Evans. Retired businessman Stephen Morrison is challenging Katharine Parker, a board member since 2019 and head secretary at Seaside High School.
The Port of Astoria Commission, Sunset Empire Transportation Board, Clatsop Care Health District, Astoria School Board, Warrenton-Hammond School Board, Seaside School Board and Jewell School Board each feature several uncontested races.