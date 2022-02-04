Astoria police and social services agencies are working together on several options to improve emergency response to people in crisis.
The new outreach would build on a network of services and could provide a stronger safety net for people experiencing homelessness, mental illness and drug and alcohol abuse.
Emergency calls and complaints linked to homelessness and other public behavior have become increasingly taxing on law enforcement, health care providers and social services agencies.
Oftentimes, police respond to recurring calls involving the same people in crisis.
“How do we try to focus on certain individuals that clearly need some more immediate assistance?” Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said.
Triaging
The Astoria Police Department and other agencies have discussed triaging the people they see most often to try to determine what services can best help.
The goal would be to reduce the number of calls these people are generating and lessen the strain on social services.
“We kind of do a lot of this informally anyway,” Spalding said.
Astoria police meet regularly with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Columbia Memorial Hospital and law enforcement partners to discuss people who have appeared on their respective radars.
The new initiative is still in the brainstorming stage.
“This is going to be a difficult task, as many of the individuals that we’re dealing with have already been through different services, and many of them don’t want the services,” Spalding said.
The police chief cautioned, “There’s only so much we can do to force anybody into anything.”
Co-response
Astoria police and Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare are also in the initial stages of developing a program that would embed clinical staffers in the police department.
The program would resemble the co-response model, which generally involves law enforcement and clinicians responding to crisis calls together.
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County's mental health and substance abuse treatment provider, is beginning with Astoria, but hopes to eventually expand the program countywide.
One clinician has been hired. The agency plans to hire another with funding support from the county and state.
Neal Burton, a mental health counselor at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, said the agency's hope is to provide more immediate assistance and even prevent a crisis before it unfolds.
"We have some concepts we're working with about what that's going to look like on the ground," Burton said. "We don't know exactly how it's going to grow, but we want to be more available and do more proactive work in closer proximity with law enforcement countywide."
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has a mobile crisis team available to help law enforcement when called, but inadequate funding and staffing has made it a less effective tool for police.
Burton said both models serve a purpose and can work together.
Shyra Merila, the clinical operations officer at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, said the co-response model will allow clinicians to respond to calls when appropriate.
"Law enforcement often gets called for things that are not necessarily related to criminal behavior because people don't know who else to call," Merila said.
"When the need is really about getting access to mental health services, getting access to substance use services or getting connected with resources in the community that can help people address their basic needs, then the responder should be a social service provider," she said. "A behavioral health (provider) should be able to respond to behavioral health needs."
Merila is encouraged by the opportunity, but acknowledged it will not fix everything.
"In the absence of actual resources in Clatsop County to connect people to ... these people will continue to cycle through the law enforcement system and the behavioral health system," she said. "Without housing we can't address the homeless issue, which is part of why we're pursuing the Heritage Square project."
The Astoria City Council is considering a workforce housing project at Heritage Square that would include low-cost housing for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare's clients.
The mental health component of the project has drawn broad support among the City Council, the county Board of Commissioners and social services agencies, but it has also provoked some strong reaction by people opposed to having more social services downtown.
Exclusion zone
Astoria’s homeless population has become more visible downtown, along with people passing through the region who are temporarily living on the streets. The city has received frequent complaints about uncomfortable interactions, trash and human waste left in public places and people harassing passersby.
Over the past few years, the city has discussed adopting an exclusion zone ordinance as a way of addressing repeated bad behavior.
Under the ordinance, the city could move to exclude people from neighborhoods if they repeatedly commit violations like theft, drinking in public or harassment. If expelled by the court, people would be subject to trespass if they return.
Similar ordinances have been passed in cities such as Ashland and Lincoln City.
Spalding said he has been asked to give a presentation about exclusion zones during a City Council work session later this month.
"At that point, the council will decide if this is something they're interested in enough for me to bring them an ordinance," he said.